Staff
Added 39 minutes ago
How long?
1 minute

Media Week 30 Under 30 2022 winners: Micarla Joseph

Micarla Joseph (27), senior director, buying, M&C Saatchi Performance

Media Week 30 Under 30 2022 winners: Micarla Joseph

At the age of 27, Micarla Joseph has already been in digital media for a decade, having started as an apprentice. As senior director at one of the world's leading performance marketing agencies, Joseph has consistently adapted to the demands of the industry, while upskilling to match the capabilities of digital media.

An example of this approach is when Joseph took on the challenge of Apple's changes to tracking last year, and how she led the agency response. After learning about the changes and evaluating how it would impact the agency, Joseph became the internal expert on the topic and developed training sessions internally and for clients. She also went one step further, identifying how data restrictions opened opportunities to revamp the agency’s media buying strategy.

In the next year, Joseph wants to become even more involved with the media strategy for the agency, developing a team focused on agile and holistic performance marketing. Judges said it was “refreshing to see how Micarla joined through an apprenticeship scheme and built her way up through the business and that her performance was very impressive”.

Take me back to the Media Week 30 Under 30 2022 winners list 

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £88 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk, plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events.

Become a member

What is Campaign AI?

Our new premium service offering bespoke monitoring reports for your company.

Find out more

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Want to build better marketing? Calling indie agencies and brands at Cannes

Want to build better marketing? Calling indie agencies and brands at Cannes

Promoted

Added 6 hours ago
How can straight white men be real diversity champions?

How can straight white men be real diversity champions?

Promoted

Added 26 hours ago
Keeping brands safe in an expanding media ecosystem

Keeping brands safe in an expanding media ecosystem

Promoted

Added 28 hours ago
How can gaming brands build authentic experiential marketing?

How can gaming brands build authentic experiential marketing?

Promoted

Added 28 hours ago