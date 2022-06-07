Media Week 30 Under 30 2022 winners: Micarla Joseph

At the age of 27, Micarla Joseph has already been in digital media for a decade, having started as an apprentice. As senior director at one of the world's leading performance marketing agencies, Joseph has consistently adapted to the demands of the industry, while upskilling to match the capabilities of digital media.

An example of this approach is when Joseph took on the challenge of Apple's changes to tracking last year, and how she led the agency response. After learning about the changes and evaluating how it would impact the agency, Joseph became the internal expert on the topic and developed training sessions internally and for clients. She also went one step further, identifying how data restrictions opened opportunities to revamp the agency’s media buying strategy.

In the next year, Joseph wants to become even more involved with the media strategy for the agency, developing a team focused on agile and holistic performance marketing. Judges said it was “refreshing to see how Micarla joined through an apprenticeship scheme and built her way up through the business and that her performance was very impressive”.

