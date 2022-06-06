Staff
Media Week 30 Under 30 2022 winners: Poppy Bant

Poppy Bant (27), senior designer, Havas Media Group

Poppy Bant has been at Havas Media Group for four years, progressing from junior designer to her current role. She works closely with senior leadership to develop and design impactful pitch and marketing experiences. During lockdown, she championed a new sustainable way of pitching that has been implemented since the return to the office.

Bant presented the idea to senior leadership, using research she had undertaken into more environmentally friendly printing methods and materials, which could be made sustainably and used repeatedly. Client feedback has been very positive and Bant wants to build on this momentum and extend it out into the wider business. 

She was also the design lead on a Havas Group initiative called Women of Havas that unites female talent and allies to drive the conversation on female leadership. Over the next five years Bant wants to focus on the “designing for good” ethos, by working on projects and initiatives that have a meaningful impact on society and the industry. Judges said Bant was an innovator in “designing for good” and a “sustainability champion”. 

