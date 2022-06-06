Staff
Media Week 30 Under 30 2022 winners: Poppy Kelly

Poppy Kelly (26), worldwide business development manager, PHD Media Worldwide

Poppy Kelly is responsible for the successful launch of PHD Media Worldwide’s network-wide CRM tool. After years of discussion within the agency, a wider team embarked on a journey to create a bespoke CRM system to manage reporting and data collection. Kelly inherited this project in the early stages of development and carried it through to launch network-wide, with just a freelance project manager and an intern for support. 

Working in a global role has exposed Kelly to challenges such as consistency and collaboration when it comes to pitch reporting, information sharing and data management. During the CRM development phase, Kelly identified the potential to solve some of these challenges. It has been live for nine months across 70+ markets and is now being reviewed for possible expansion across other agencies within the group.

Over the next 12 months, Kelly is hoping to work across and lead more projects that have a positive impact on the way people work.  She is also keen to drive change in the media industry’s work-life balance.

Judges said that Kelly had a real sense of people and purpose and an “admirable desire to deliver better work-life balance for the industry”.

