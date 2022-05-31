Media Week 30 Under 30 2022: winners revealed

Campaign has unveiled the Media Week 30 Under 30 2022 in partnership with Hearst UK.

As in recent years, women dominated the winners’ list, which comprised 19 women and 11 men, out of 181 entries from brands, agencies, media owners and start-ups.

Winners are also revealed in the Media Week 30 Under 30 Newcomer category, which recognises people in the first three years of their careers. The judges picked five newcomers for 2022.

Hearst UK, which owns more than 20 magazine titles, including Cosmopolitan, Elle, Esquire and Good Housekeeping, has partnered Campaign on Media Week 30 Under 30 for the past five years.

Jane Wolfson, chief commercial officer, Hearst UK and MediaWeek 30 under 30 chair of judges, said: "We’re really proud to once again be partnering with MediaWeek 30 under 30. Talent development is core to our business at Hearst UK; supporting our culture and ensuring our people have the opportunity to flourish and grow.

"We believe in an industry where people should be enabled to grow their careers, wherever their next steps may take them. The 30 under 30 is one way that we can recognise this emerging talent, allowing the industry to showcase its great work. A huge congratulations to all of the 2022 winners from all at Hearst UK."

A broad mix of judges reflected the diversity of the UK media industry, and included several past winners of Media Week 30 Under 30.

Fellow judge Michelle Sarpong, trading director at the7stars, said: “This year saw such a high calibre of entries with so many people doing amazing things within the industry. But this year’s winners were truly exceptional, really going above and beyond to make a difference in their companies and networks in such challenging times. They are a true credit to their companies and I’m excited to see what’s next for them all.”

Also on the judging panel, Sannah Rogers, managing director at Zenith, said: “Congratulations on making it to the 2022 list! Competition was fierce this year with some exceptional early career achievements, as well as industry contribution that will have a lasting positive impact on the way we work but also how we show up to work each day. It’s exciting to know we have so much talent out there with so much more to give.”

The winners will be invited to be judges of the flagship Media Week Awards later this year.

The judging panel comprised: Sannah Rogers, MD, Zenith; Claire Kula, managing partner, Starcom; Ada Enechi, senior producer, BuzzFeed; James Ross, head of planning, SYZYGY; Amy Brown, commercial director, Hearst; Chetan Murthy, head of strategy, Bountiful Cow; Amena Ahmed, new business manager, Carat; Rory Davis, managing partner, Wavemaker UK; Michelle Sarpong, trading director, the7stars; Victoria Appleby, head of sales (London), Channel 4; Euan Hudghton, chief brand & experience officer, PHD UK; Ryan Buckley, head of digital, Hearst; Serhat Ekinci, managing director, OMG Unite; Karin Seymour, general manager, client strategy & bridge studio, News UK; Melisa Jones, head of marketing, UK & Netherlands, Teads.

The Media Week 30 Under 30 2022 winners are:

Meena Alexander, features editor, The Stylist Group

Poppy Bant, senior designer, Havas Media Group

Samuel Bevan, director of EMEA emerging, Snapchat (Snap Inc)

Tara Blackburn, accreditation manager, Hearst

Sam Brodie, strategy manager, Starcom Charlie Bolton, agency director, MiQ Digital

James Clark, digital associate director, OMD UK

Evie Clifton, paid social account director, Mindshare UK

Greg Dagul, media planning business director, Essence Global

Harriet Davis, global account director, Zenith Global

Amelia Ensell, marketing manager, Wavemaker UK

Joseph Gradwell, chief executive officer, Campfire

Jordan Harvey, group content manager, 4Studio

Emily Hooper, marketing manager, Wavemaker UK

Micarla Joseph, senior director, buying, M&C Saatchi Performance

Lea Karam, senior marketing & new business executive, Total Media Group

Poppy Kelly, worldwide business development manager, PHD Media Worldwide

Emily King, commercial director, Tug

Sophie Lee, sales director, Quantcast

Aaron Lobo, senior series producer, GB News

Jack Lynch, senior associate director, data & tech strategist, MediaCom UK

Ellen McPherson, client account director, MG OMD

Bukky Moemeke, performance director/account director, Wavemaker

Carina Moran, head of strategy UK, Yahoo

Robbie Murch, founder, IOM Music

Meredith Nissen, senior account director, Spotify

Ryan O'Shea, CEO & co-founder, Cowshed Social

Becky Potter, marketing manager, Wavemaker UK

Jenny Shevlin, planning director, Reach Solutions

Jack Winter, planning director, Craft Media

The Media Week 30 Under 30 2022 Newcomers are:

Olivia Makey, manager - planning, Spark Foundry

Tilly Pollock, digital marketing executive, Hearst UK

Karl Saade, implementational planning manager, MG OMD

William Singleton, marketing manager, Wavemaker UK

Shola West, partnerships & social content executive, OMD UK