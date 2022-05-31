Media Week 30 Under 30 2022 winners: Sam Brodie

Sam Brodie’s motivation for joining the media industry was a desire to understand decision-making and be a catalyst for positive change. This inquisitive nature has served him well to date, both as a researcher and now a strategist. He joined Starcom's One Publicis Team Samsung (OPTS) in January 2022, having previously worked at OMD.

He is a strong advocate for diversity and inclusivity as well as mental health. At OMD he was a founding member of Mental Health First Aiders, helping set the mental health agenda across Omnicom UK with senior leadership, collaborating with NABS and writing thought leadership.

He is driving inclusivity in the industry by working with the William Morris School in local outreach to inspire the next generation of media planners and founded OPTS's first diversity and inclusion leadership team. In the next five years, he sees himself as a strategy director who challenges clients to think about how they accommodate and represent marginalised or underrepresented audiences, and use sustainable media innovation to reach their audiences. Judges said that Brodie showed a “clear dedication to his craft”.

