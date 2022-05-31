Staff
Media Week 30 Under 30 2022 winners: Sophie Lee

Sophie Lee (29), sales director, Quantcast

Sophie Lee has been promoted three times in four years in her time at Quantcast, initially joining as a sales manager and ascending to her current role in September last year. She has a background in programmatic advertising, having previously worked in the sector for six years and presented a Programmatic Master Class to 50+ students in partnership with Brixton Finishing School. 

At Quantcast, she was responsible for setting up and now leading a biweekly meeting, to promote new product releases and generate positive collaboration between commercial, product, product marketing and engineering. Colleagues from across EMEA dial in, and the US business has also replicated it for its time zone. With 100+ biweekly attendees, Lee says it has driven increased collaboration and knowledge sharing.

In the next five years, Lee has set her sights on becoming a commercial director and continuing to look at ways ad tech can empower consumer experiences. Judges said Lee “sees opportunities as well as problems that she converts into opportunities, making it a win-win situation both for her company and her clients”.

Take me back to the Media Week 30 Under 30 2022 winners list 

