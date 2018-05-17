Media Week 30 Under 30 entry deadline extended until 25 May

Media Week 30 Under 30: last year's winners

Natalie Bell, managing director of Manning Gottlieb OMD, Ed Couchman, incoming general manager of Snap, and Jane Wolfson, chief agency officer at Hearst, are among the judges for the Media Week 30 Under 30.

Campaign’s annual search for the most talented rising stars working in UK commercial media is taking place in partnership with Hearst, the owner of 21 titles including Cosmopolitan, Elle, Esquire, Good Housekeeping and Harper’s Bazaar.

Media Week 30 Under 30 is open to anyone working in commercial media, including at a brand, media agency, media owner or other company in the media ecosystem.

Applicants, who must be aged under 30 on 25 May 2018, have to submit a written entry and a short video.

The written entry comprises two parts: 400 words about your achievements in media, including an example of problem-solving for your company or a client in the last 12 months, and what you hope to achieve in the next 12 months, plus 250 words answering a question posed by Hearst.

The video must be no more than three minutes long and it should explain why you deserve to be one of the Media Week 30 Under 30.

Media Week 30 Under 30 has spotted many future leaders. Past winners include James Wildman, UK chief executive and president of Hearst, and Claudine Collins, managing director of MediaCom UK.

Find out more on the Media Week 30 Under 30 website.