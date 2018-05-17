Staff
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Media Week 30 Under 30 entry deadline extended until 25 May

The deadline for entries for the Media Week 30 Under 30 2018 has been extended to 25 May and the first judges have been announced.

Media Week 30 Under 30: last year's winners
Media Week 30 Under 30: last year's winners

Natalie Bell, managing director of Manning Gottlieb OMD, Ed Couchman, incoming general manager of Snap, and Jane Wolfson, chief agency officer at Hearst, are among the judges for the Media Week 30 Under 30.

Campaign’s annual search for the most talented rising stars working in UK commercial media is taking place in partnership with Hearst, the owner of 21 titles including Cosmopolitan, Elle, Esquire, Good Housekeeping and Harper’s Bazaar.

Media Week 30 Under 30 is open to anyone working in commercial media, including at a brand, media agency, media owner or other company in the media ecosystem.

Applicants, who must be aged under 30 on 25 May 2018, have to submit a written entry and a short video.

The written entry comprises two parts: 400 words about your achievements in media, including an example of problem-solving for your company or a client in the last 12 months, and what you hope to achieve in the next 12 months, plus 250 words answering a question posed by Hearst.

The video must be no more than three minutes long and it should explain why you deserve to be one of the Media Week 30 Under 30.

Media Week 30 Under 30 has spotted many future leaders. Past winners include James Wildman, UK chief executive and president of Hearst, and Claudine Collins, managing director of MediaCom UK.

Find out more on the Media Week 30 Under 30 website

 

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

AGENCY
Tackling GDPR as an opportunity, not a threat

Promoted

Added 22 hours ago

Tackling GDPR as an opportunity, not a threat

MEDIA
How technology has changed consumer behaviour in cosmetics - and what this means for everyone

Promoted

Added 25 hours ago

How technology has changed consumer behaviour in cosmetics - and what this means for everyone

MEDIA
B&Q supplies a big impression outdoors

Promoted

Added 25 hours ago

B&Q supplies a big impression outdoors

AGENCY
Aerial Awards radio ad winner: Virgin Trains 'Owls'

Promoted

Added 26 hours ago

Aerial Awards radio ad winner: Virgin Trains 'Owls'