Media Week 30 Under 30 launches for 2022

Entries have opened for the annual awards that showcase young stars of media.

Media Week 30 Under 30: recognises the industry's rising stars
Campaign's annual talent search for rising stars in commercial media, Media Week 30 Under 30, has launched.

The talent search recognises the industry's emerging stars, shining a spotlight on their achievements and highlighting what makes them ones to watch in the future.

Media Week 30 Under 30 is open to media professionals, including those working at a brand, media agency, media owner or another company in the media ecosystem. 

Applicants must submit a written entry and be under the age of 30, as of 17 June 2022. Candidates can either nominate themselves or be nominated by a colleague, manager or client.

Visit the Media Week 30 Under 30 website to enter.

The early bird deadline for applications is 28 March, with a final deadline of 11 April.

There are two categories, the standard 30 Under 30 and a Newcomer category for under-30s who have been in full-time employment in media roles for no more than three years but already warrant appreciation for their talent.

Successful entrants will be revealed in June and feature in the July edition of Campaign.

The winners will be invited to judge the flagship Media Week Awards 2022.

