Media Week Awards 2021: winners revealed

The 2021 Awards once more celebrated the best campaigns, agencies and teams over the past 12 months.

ITV picked up five awards and there were four apiece for PHD and MG OMD. 'The ad break we never expected to be in', by PHD for The British Heart Foundation, was the most successful individual campaign with a trio of gongs.

Campaign would like to thank our esteemed panel of industry professionals who judged the awards, as well as our sponsors – Clear Channel, Finecast, Hearst, Mail Metro Media, Radiocentre, Reach Solutions and VEVO – and, of course, all of the entrants.

Below is the full list of categories – click on the links to find out details of the Gold, Silver and Bronze winners in each category: Media Owner:



MEDIA IDEA – LAUNCH

MEDIA IDEA – UNDER £250K

MEDIA IDEA – £250K - £1M

MEDIA IDEA – OVER £1M

Agency:





Innovation & Creative Excellence:





MEDIA INNOVATION

MEDIA CREATIVITY

BEST USE OF AUDIO

Collaboration:





Research:





People, Agencies & Teams:



