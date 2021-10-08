Rob McKinlay
Media Week Awards 2021: winners revealed

ITV, PHD and MG OMD were three of the big winners at the prestigious Media Week Awards 2021, which took place during a glittering gala event at the JW Marriott Grosvenor House London on Park Lane this evening (21 October).

Agency of the Year: MG OMD
The 2021 Awards once more celebrated the best campaigns, agencies and teams over the past 12 months.

ITV picked up five awards and there were four apiece for PHD and MG OMD. 'The ad break we never expected to be in', by PHD for The British Heart Foundation, was the most successful individual campaign with a trio of gongs.

Campaign would like to thank our esteemed panel of industry professionals who judged the awards, as well as our sponsors – Clear Channel, Finecast, Hearst, Mail Metro Media, Radiocentre, Reach Solutions and VEVO – and, of course, all of the entrants.

Below is the full list of categories – click on the links to find out details of the Gold, Silver and Bronze winners in each category:

Media Owner:

MEDIA IDEA – LAUNCH

MEDIA IDEA – UNDER £250K

MEDIA IDEA – £250K - £1M

MEDIA IDEA – OVER £1M

Agency:

MEDIA IDEA – LAUNCH

MEDIA IDEA – UNDER £250K

MEDIA IDEA – £250K - £1M

MEDIA IDEA – OVER £1M

Innovation & Creative Excellence:

BEST USE OF CONTENT – UNDER £250K

BEST USE OF CONTENT – OVER £250K

LONG-TERM MEDIA STRATEGY

MEDIA INNOVATION

MEDIA CREATIVITY

BEST USE OF AUDIO

Collaboration:

SMALL COLLABORATION – UNDER £250K

LARGE COLLABORATION – OVER £250K

Research:

BEST USE OF DATA FOR AUDIENCE BUYING

ECONOMETRICS

TRADE BODY RESEARCH

RESEARCH INSIGHT

People, Agencies & Teams:

MEDIA LEADER OF THE YEAR

RISING STAR – AGENCY

RISING STAR – MEDIA OWNER

MEDIA BRAND OF THE YEAR

SALES TEAM OF THE YEAR

MEDIA AGENCY OF THE YEAR

GRAND PRIX

