Media Week Awards are back for 2021

The 2021 awards are now open for entry ahead of this October's awards ceremony.

Media Week Awards: open for entry
The Media Week Awards – the most highly prized awards in UK commercial media – will return in October to celebrate the best agencies, media owners and advertisers in the industry. 

The 2021 awards are now open for entry. 

The Media Week Awards matter because they are judged by the toughest critics, an array of expert judging panels made up of leaders from across the media and marketing industries.

The early-bird entry deadline is Thursday 17 June, for which people can apply at a discounted rate before the standard entry deadline on Thursday 1 July. 

The shortlists for awards are set to be announced on 19 August. The winners will be announced on Thursday 21 October. 

Campaign is also running a master class on 26 May, where attendees can hear from previous winners, and judges will share their inside trade secrets on how to win the most prestigious award in UK commercial media. Places must be booked in advance at mediaweekawards.co.uk

Maisie McCabe, UK editor of Campaign, said: "The Media Week Awards are the most prestigious celebration of commercial media in the UK. This year will be an opportunity to celebrate the remarkable achievements of the industry during an incredibly difficult time, as we, hopefully, start to look forward to what's next."

For more information about award categories and entry criteria, as well as submitting interest for being a judge, go to mediaweekawards.co.uk.

