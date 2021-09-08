Media Week Awards: Media Leader of the Year shortlist unveiled

Seven leading industry figures have been shortlisted for Media Leader of the Year at the Media Week Awards 2021.

The category winner will be influenced by a public vote that will run on the Media Week Awards website until 2 October. A panel of industry judges will take the vote into account when determining the winner next month.

Media agency leaders dominate this year’s shortlist. They include Nadine Young, chief executive of Publicis Groupe’s Starcom, and last year's recipient of the award, Zenith chief executive Natalie Cummins.

MediaCom UK chief executive Kate Rowlinson, OMG Unite managing director Serhat Ekinci and Jellyfish chief executive Rob Pierre are the other agency candidates.

They are joined by News UK group chief commercial officer Dominic Carter and Dennis Group chief revenue officer Julian Lloyd-Evans.

You can cast your vote for Leader of the Year on the pop up menu.

The Media Leader of the Year award launched in 2018, when it was won by Mike Cooper, the then global chief executive of PHD.

More than 80 companies entered this year’s Media Week Awards. MediaCom, Global, Channel 4 and ITV lead the shortlists, with MediaCom securing the most shortlisted entries with 18 nominations.

The Media Week Awards are judged by 100 industry leaders and co-chaired by Manning Gottlieb OMD chief executive Natalie Bell and Twitter managing director Dara Nasr.

This year’s event is sponsored by Clear Channel, Finecast, Hearst, Mail Metro Media, Radiocentre and Reach.

The gala event will take place at the JW Marriott Grosvenor House London on Park Lane on Thursday 21 October.

Click here to book tickets now.