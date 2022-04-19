Staff
Media Week Awards are open for entries

This year's event will take place in London in October.

The Media Week Awards are back
The Media Week Awards 2022 are now open for entry.

The commercial media industry’s most prestigious awards are judged by the industry’s toughest critics, with expert judging panels made up of leaders from across media and marketing.

The early bird deadline for this year’s awards programme is on Wednesday, 15 June, followed by a standard entry rate that runs until Wednesday, 29 June. Late entries will be permitted until Wednesday, 6 July.

Shortlists will be revealed in August with the awards ceremony on 20 October.

This year’s awards feature two Leader of the Year categories – with separate categories for agencies and media owners.

Campaign is also running a master class in May, where attendees can hear from previous winners, and judges will share their inside trade secrets on how to win the most prestigious award in UK commercial media. Further details will be revealed in the coming weeks.

Arvind Hickman, media editor of Campaign, said: "The past year has seen a strong recovery from many in the industry and as we approach the launch for the Media Week Awards 2022, the industry's best and brightest are already gearing up their entries. 

“Simply put, it is the most prestigious celebration of commercial media in the UK and I look forward to seeing the outstanding work, teams and individuals at this year’s event."

PHD, MG OMD, Channel 4 and LadBible were among the winners at last year's Media Week Awards.

For more information about award categories and entry criteria, as well as submitting interest for being a judge, visit mediaweekawards.co.uk.

