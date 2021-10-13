Staff
Media Week Awards winners 2021: Best Use of Audio

The gold winner in this category is 'Heart Toddler Trax', by Global for Organix.

Gold: Organix

Organix offers a range of fun-filled baby foods and toddler snacks, using the same ingredients in its food as you would find in adults’ food, but adapting it to the tastes of toddlers. 

But taste manifests itself in many ways and isn’t exclusive to food. With different tastes in clothes, cars, and even people, Organix decided to apply this principle to music. In the same way Organix specially designs its food for tiny taste buds, Britain’s favourite feel-good radio brand and its playlist was redesigned for tiny ears (or "audio palates") to reaffirm Organix’s taste credentials and bring to life its brand positioning of "nobody understands little people’s tastes like Organix". 

This led to the concept of Heart Toddler Trax, a pop-up station from Heart and Organix playing the same Heart playlist of loved songs but with tracks musically "reimagined" to suit the tastes of younger audiences. Toddler Trax, available on Global Player, featured a whole host of  favourite Heart tracks reimagined as lullabies. It was packed full of hits by Ed Sheeran, Pink, Adele, Justin Timberlake, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars and more.

Judges said this was an “imaginative campaign showing real thought and insight into the sector”. They enjoyed the approach to making people think about how taste can differ and said “it was a brilliant idea to toddler-ise well known music in a pop-up radio station which made it relatable to many parents”.

Silver: 

"Radio Saved this Video Star", by Wavemaker UK for Netflix

Bronze: 

"Little Helps Day" by MediaCom, Bauer, Global, Wireless for Tesco

