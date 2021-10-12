Media Week Awards winners 2021: Best Use of Content – Under £250K

For many black men, women and children in the UK, race-based hair discrimination is a daily reality. Dove wanted to raise awareness of this issue. The idea was to turn author and broadcaster Emma Dabiri’s ground-breaking book Don’t Touch My Hair into taboo-busting advertiser-funded programming, in the shape of a documentary that celebrated the beauty, individuality and personal experiences of Black Hair.

The show was driven by frank and challenging conversations with 100 people whose identities had been shaped by their black hair. They revealed the impact society has had on black hair, and the impact black hair has had on the world. Conversations ranged from what makes black hair different to the beauty regimens that are a rite of passage and source of empowerment for many, which opened up a subject that for too long had been off-limits.

The campaign launched as a part of Channel 4’s Black History Month series of programmes and was further promoted on All 4 and Channel 4 social, alongside bespoke, cut-down edits for Dove’s own channels. The programme made an impact, encouraged action and educated people about Black Hair.

Judges said: “This is a great campaign for raising awareness, delivered at the right time from the right broadcaster. A powerful piece of work on an incredibly important subject, with exceptional results.”

