Media Week Awards winners 2021: Best Use of Content – Over £250K

The gold winner in this category is 'Frank, The Gaming Zombie', by Twitch, Carat and Grey for Pringles.

Gold: Pringles
Gold: Pringles

Pringles wanted to target gamers, positioning the crisps as their ideal snack because it leaves fingers less greasy. Gamers are notoriously hard to reach, however, and shy away from anything they perceive as inauthentic.

Enter Frank, a Pringles-loving zombie cowboy from the West of Dead (WoD) game. To blur the lines between the online and the real world, Frank burst out of WoD, attracted by the pop of a Pringles can. This took place on the live stream of Leah, one of Twitch’s most engaging creators, with Frank landing with a thud in her room. Over two hours, the pair created bespoke, live content, playing games. Those tuning in were able to interact with Frank, teaching him how to game and competing in challenges to win prizes.

Ahead of the breakout, the livestream was promoted on Twitch’s homepage to bolster viewership without giving away the surprise. Frank continued the experience by visiting seven other streamers across Europe. To ensure authenticity, they were briefed on key talking points but were given freedom to be themselves. Frank went on to star in Twitch Premium ads with the message "Play, pop, eat".

Judges praised the gamification and characterisation involved to make the campaign relevant to the audience and the platform and said it created engaging content for an audience who "demand authenticity".

Silver: 

"Unseen Kingdoms", by Craft Media for The Body Shop

Bronze: 

"McDonald’s Family Fun Hub", by OMD UK for Ancestry

