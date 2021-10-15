Media Week Awards winners 2021: Econometrics

For anyone who suffers from the (often chronic) causes of diarrhoea, the idea of travelling or being out and about to enjoy a meal with friends and family can be fraught with anxiety.

2020 represented a very difficult challenge for everyone and Johnson & Johnson’s Imodium brand was no exception, but for different reasons - the ‘stay at home’ messaging actually presented a silver lining for some diarrhoea sufferers. In a year without precedent or datasets, Compass Connect, a new piece of technology, was created to predict sales ahead of time and to determine which creative message to push at the right moment.

This would ensure that as the brand’s audiences were going in and out of lockdown, and with the stresses that brings to their condition, Johnson & Johnson could continue to be there as a brand when they really needed it. The campaign was activated against the right triggers, at the right time, with the right message, in the right channels and at speed and scale, delivering impressive results.

Judges said this was a really imaginative use of econometrics insight to create a dynamic activation platform, building from the original media strategy to respond to a new covid landscape. “The challenge and solution were both clearly articulated and increased effectiveness,” they said.



