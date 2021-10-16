Staff
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Media Week Awards winners 2021: Grand Prix

The gold winner in this category is 'The ad break we never expected to be in', by PHD for The British Heart Foundation.

Grand Prix: British Heart Foundation
Grand Prix: British Heart Foundation

This year’s Grand Prix campaign was described by judges as ‘outstanding work, meaningful and tactically spot on, with brilliant results.’ 

A near-fatal moment on a football pitch during Euro 2020 inspired The British Heart Foundation (BHF) to devise a campaign aimed at raising awareness of how to carry out CPR.

The charity had no intention of advertising during the football tournament but during Denmark’s opening game versus Finland, the world witnessed the shocking collapse of Christian Eriksen on the pitch and the work of those who performed life-saving heroics on the international footballer.

CPR became headline news and the BHF recognised the role it could play in helping people to become potential life-savers. The charity created a high-impact message at speed, called ‘The ad we never expected to make’, a powerful contextual moment of TV, enabling the charity to deliver a vital “help save lives, by learning CPR” message. The ad used the context of Eriksen’s collapse (but didn’t refer directly to it), with actor Vinnie Jones, who had previously fronted a BHF CPR campaign, delivering the voiceover.

The 40” spot was broadcast just three days later - before the kick-off of Denmark’s next game, and immediately after a studio discussion led by BHF ambassador Graeme Souness, who discussed his own coronary heart disease experiences in the context of Eriksen’s collapse. Its impact was immediate, with the ‘help save lives by learning CPR’ message being amplified across social media.

The ad was seen live by 1.6mln viewers, visits to the BHF’s ‘How to save a life’ website grew significantly and there was an increase in donations to the charity too.

Judges singled out the speed at which the campaign was put together and said: ”This is great - properly agile, really important, incredibly low cost and what remarkable results.”

Take me back to the Media Week Awards winners list

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now