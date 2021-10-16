Media Week Awards winners 2021: Grand Prix

This year’s Grand Prix campaign was described by judges as ‘outstanding work, meaningful and tactically spot on, with brilliant results.’

A near-fatal moment on a football pitch during Euro 2020 inspired The British Heart Foundation (BHF) to devise a campaign aimed at raising awareness of how to carry out CPR.

The charity had no intention of advertising during the football tournament but during Denmark’s opening game versus Finland, the world witnessed the shocking collapse of Christian Eriksen on the pitch and the work of those who performed life-saving heroics on the international footballer.

CPR became headline news and the BHF recognised the role it could play in helping people to become potential life-savers. The charity created a high-impact message at speed, called ‘The ad we never expected to make’, a powerful contextual moment of TV, enabling the charity to deliver a vital “help save lives, by learning CPR” message. The ad used the context of Eriksen’s collapse (but didn’t refer directly to it), with actor Vinnie Jones, who had previously fronted a BHF CPR campaign, delivering the voiceover.

The 40” spot was broadcast just three days later - before the kick-off of Denmark’s next game, and immediately after a studio discussion led by BHF ambassador Graeme Souness, who discussed his own coronary heart disease experiences in the context of Eriksen’s collapse. Its impact was immediate, with the ‘help save lives by learning CPR’ message being amplified across social media.

The ad was seen live by 1.6mln viewers, visits to the BHF’s ‘How to save a life’ website grew significantly and there was an increase in donations to the charity too.

Judges singled out the speed at which the campaign was put together and said: ”This is great - properly agile, really important, incredibly low cost and what remarkable results.”

