Media Week Awards winners 2021: Large Collaboration – Under £250K

The gold winner in this category is 'ONS Census 2021', by MG OMD, ITV, Channel 4, Sky, Ch5 and S4C for HM Government.

Gold: ONS Census 2021

This year (2021) is a census year, a once-in-a-decade opportunity to get an updated picture of what England and Wales’ population looks like. The data which the ONS collect informs government and private sector decisions that will impact society and the economy for years to come. To be as effective as possible, it needs to be a true reflection of society and so needs to be completed by as many people as possible.

The campaign for ‘census day’ aimed to reach more than 26 million households and wanted to illustrate the importance of collecting data and statistics for the census to improve lives, particularly in light of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Balancing the need for scale alongside the requirements of a campaign targeting many varied and specific communities required a clear approach to audience buying, fuelled by smart and responsible use of data. In creating a clear process and framework for targeting, all parties involved in the campaign managed to increase the efficiency of reaching specific audiences, upping the relevancy of the message and overall, delivering record levels of census completion.

Judges said the campaign demonstrated a great collaboration with ‘hugely impressive’ results. They also singled out the clear insights and the fact that it made ‘census day’ a talked-about event. “There was good creative thinking and a smart use of data, creating a cultural moment,” they said.

Silver: 

'The Launch of PS5' by MediaCom with TFL, Diva Agency and Red Consultancy for PlayStation

Bronze: 

'Cosmopolitan Home Made & Wake The Bear x NatWest: Empowering millions of women to create positive long-term financial habits for life' by Hearst UK & Wake The Bear for Natwest

Take me back to the Media Week Awards winners list

