Media Week Awards winners 2021: Long-Term Media Strategy

Health, sport and leisure group David Lloyd Leisure mapped out a four-year journey with The Kite Factory in 2017, using data and insight, aimed at generating short-term revenue to fund long-term growth.

In year one, digital performance media was restructured to categorise clubs into tiers, enabling club performance to be optimized on a weekly basis. A DRTV-focused approach with the addition of a clear call-to-action restored David Lloyd Leisure’s faith in television. In year two, econometric modelling helped show the effect of offers, seasonality, key events such as Wimbledon, and competitor spend. This insight would inform budget allocation for the rest of the year to deliver three times growth year on year.

Insight learnt over the previous two years was applied in year three, stress testing channels such as online display and social media to feed more data into the econometric modelling, while year four saw a brand-response campaign focusing predominantly on boosting understanding and consideration with ‘Prosperous Families’, David Lloyd’s most valuable customer segment. There was a 13% average growth in annual enquiry volumes from 2015-2019.

Judges said the campaign demonstrates the vital role that media agencies play in business growth. “It’s a really well thought-through response to real business changes, acknowledging financial necessities but still thinking long-term. There was good use of econometrics and modelling to aid media decisioning and a great mix of strategy and tactics,” they said.



