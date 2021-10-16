Staff
Media Week Awards winners 2021: Media Agency of the Year

The gold winner in this category is MG OMD.

Media Agency of the Year: MG OMD
Media Agency of the Year: MG OMD

MG OMD delivered a standout performance in terms of retention and organic growth, as well as being responsible for some of the biggest campaigns in the UK, through OmniGov, the specialist unit in the agency that has looked after the UK government’s media buying since 2018.  Major campaigns included the 2021 Census for the Office for National Statistics, which aimed to illustrate the importance of collecting data and statistics for the census to improve lives, particularly in light of the Covid-19 outbreak.

The agency said it decided to use its short-term success to invest in its long-term future and grow MG OMD  for the better commercially and culturally. “It’s not how we all got through this period that matters, we believe it’s how we come out of it stronger, with sustainable growth for a more successful long-term future,” it said.

Judges noted that the agency ‘effortlessly rose to the issues around public health during Covid and brought that focus to all aspects of their business. “This was one of the busiest agencies over the past 18 months with their public sector clients but on top of that, billings have grown significantly,” they said. “The agency had a focus on existing people, future culture and business success.”

Finalists: 

Zenith 

Starcom

PHD

Initiative

OMD UK

