Media Week Awards winners 2021: Media Brand of the Year

The gold winner in this category is LADbible Group.

Gold: LADbible Group
Gold: LADbible Group

LADbible Group has grown to become one of the world's biggest publishers, reaching two-thirds of 18–34-year-olds in the UK and over half of all adults. Over the past 12 months, the media brand has circumnavigated a pandemic and established itself as a voice for Gen Z and millennials.

It has grown staff, offices and partnership footprint with agencies, as well as released new products to the market. It accrued over 30 industry awards and used its platform to make positive changes in culture and government policy, underlining its position as an authoritative voice in social.

LADbible Group launched its own Data, Insights and Planning (DIP) team to support agencies and commercial partners in their objective to reach youth audiences. Thus far in 2021, DIP has helped its client solutions team nearly triple revenue and the DIP team hosted LADbible Group’s first-ever keynote at Cannes Lions.

The media brand has also become the first social publisher to join the IAB Board, reflecting the publisher’s increasing influence in the digital advertising space. Alongside new office openings in Ireland, Australia and most recently New Zealand, the group has gone from strength to strength, creating award-winning campaigns for its commercial work with PlayStation, KFC, DHSC, the British Army, Haagen-Dazs and Camelot to name a few.

Judges singled out the brand for producing content that brings positivity, as well as for tackling important social topics, informing consumers and lobbying on their behalf. They said LADbible Group had ‘impressive results’ and was ‘strong, innovative and fresh’.

Silver: 

Time Out Group

Bronze: 

4Studio

