Media Week Awards winners 2021: Media Creativity

In May 2020, the law around organ donation in England was changed to allow more people to save more lives. Those over 18 and who have not opted out or who are not in an excluded group, will be considered to agree to become an organ donor when they die. But research showed that less than half of families agree to organ donation if they were unaware of their loved one’s decision.

NHS Blood and Transplant partnered Snapchat to get younger people talking about organ donation in a more relaxed way. It drove organ donation awareness with the launch of a body-tracking Augmented Reality (AR) Lens.

The AR Lens enabled Snapchatters to locate and learn about key organs within the body. It was the first of its kind and also used infographics to engage and educate younger audiences, particularly in the 16- to 20-year-old age range.

Judges said this was a vital topic, with a campaign demonstrating a great use of technology and innovation, and which delivered compelling results. They said: “There was insight upfront, with a really clever execution and with media innovation at the heart. It was a difficult topic, tackled in a relevant way to engage an audience despite their low interest.”



Silver:

"Frank, The Gaming Zombie" by Twitch, Carat and Grey for Pringles

Bronze:

"The Launch of PS5" by MediaCom with TfL, Diva Agency and Red Consultancy for PlayStation

Take me back to the Media Week Awards winners list