Media Week Awards winners 2021: Media Idea – Over £1m (agency)

The gold winner in this category is 'ONS Census 2021', by Manning Gottlieb OMD for HM Government.

Gold: 'ONS Census 2021'

The census is a once-in-a-decade opportunity to get an updated picture of what England and Wales’ population looks like. The data that the ONS collects informs government and private sector decisions that will make an impact on society and the economy for years to come. To be as effective as possible, it needs to be a true reflection of society and so needs to be completed by as many people as possible.

Manning Gottlieb OMD helped deliver the first predominantly online census in England and Wales, with a campaign that aimed to reach more than 26 million households. It was intended to illustrate the importance of collecting data and statistics for the census to improve lives, particularly in light of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Balancing the need for scale alongside the requirements of a campaign targeting many varied and specific communities required a clear approach to audience buying, fuelled by smart and responsible use of data. In creating a clear process and framework for targeting, MG OMD increased the efficiency of reaching specific audiences, the relevancy of the message and, overall, delivered record levels of census completion.

Judges said that the campaign demonstrated “excellent strategy that absolutely nailed the objective. [It] started broad and narrowed the focus in a reactive way depending on how audiences were engaging”, they said.

Silver: 

"Cadbury Worldwide Hide", by Carat for Mondelēz

Bronze: 

#LOOKSLIKEGUINNESS by PHD for Diageo

