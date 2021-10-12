Media Week Awards winners 2021: Media Idea – Over £1m (media owner)

With the prospect of a second winter Covid wave slowing store visits in the run-up to Christmas 2020, Tesco had a plan to encourage customers to do one extra shop. The insight was based on the following: while the nation had largely been compliant and well behaved across the year, they could be forgiven for occasional slip-ups, so that Christmas, there would be no naughty list.

Working with ITV’s reality TV show I’m a Celebrity, Get Me out of Here, the insight led to "Castle confessions", a series of ads featuring contextually relevant content – filmed within hours of campmates leaving the show – and rewarding them with Tesco food for spilling the beans. An exact replica of the dungeon diary room from the show was built in a Cheshire hotel, near the Welsh castle at which campmates stayed.

Nothing existed before the series began, so all ad content was driven directly by live storylines. Each celebrity "confession" featured the most recently ejected campmate, meaning there were only 12 hours in which to script, record and edit the ad, so that it could be broadcast during the same episode in which their "naughty behaviour" was featured.

The level of buzz around Tesco doubled, there was an increase in year-on-year Christmas sales and the campaign reached millions of people in the first five days.

Judges praised the guilt-free messaging behind the campaign and the reactive and timely nature of it and said it provided "powerful contextual relevance that was fun and turned round quickly".

