Media Week Awards winners 2021: Media Idea – £250K-£1m (agency)

As part of its commitment to being carbon neutral by 2050, Volkswagen developed the ID.3, the world’s first fully electric car to be produced and delivered 100% net carbon neutral. PHD was tasked with demonstrating the brand’s eco-credentials and delivering sales targets at a time when Covid-19 was making a big impact on the sector.

The strategy focused on proving credentials through actions rather than words, with a series of mural ads created with an air purifying paint called Airlite. This meant that the ads for the ID.3 were actively "eating" pollution from the air. The murals were displayed in several UK cities and every 100 square metres of paint used delivered the same effect as planting 100 square metres of mature woodland, creating an

"invisible forest" on the walls.

When the campaign ended, the murals were painted with white Airlite paint, continuing the brand’s "clean air legacy" pledge. Across one year, this was akin to offsetting the emissions of 18 cars. The campaign also used carbon-neutral digital OOH locations which use only green energy to power their screens.

Judges said it was a brilliant idea that was well executed adding that using eco-channels was particularly inspiring. “VW understood the audience and went beyond delivering the message with words on an ad; they took action by using channels that had the least impact on the environment, showing eco-commitment through the whole comms plan,” they said.

