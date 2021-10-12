Staff
Media Week Awards winners 2021: Media Idea – £250K-£1m (media owner)

The gold winner in this category is ‘Pick for Britain' with Waitrose & Partners, by ITV.

Gold: 'Pick for Britain'
Travel restrictions imposed during the pandemic prevented migrant workers from helping out with harvests, and supermarket shelves were running out of supplies. The celebrated ‘Land Army’ campaign from the Second World War had kept the nation fed and held a fond place in the nation’s heart.

This led to the campaign idea – building a new Land Army of 70,000 volunteers to help get the food off the fields and onto shop shelves, driven by a collaboration between NFU, Defra, Waitrose, Adam & Eve/DDB, MG OMD, Wonderhood Studios and ITV.

ITV’s This Morning showcased experts from the NFU, Waitrose, Defra and farmers, alongside well-known countryside celebrities Amanda Owen and Alan Titchmarsh, highlighting the urgent need to harvest food. ITV created a campaign across ITV, the ITV Hub and social and CRM to recruit volunteers, who could sign up via a dedicated website. Within three hours of launch, the site had 900,000 visits and two weeks later, 87,000 volunteers had signed up. Their stories were showcased in a documentary broadcast on ITV.

Judges said this was a "great idea, brilliantly executed through an extensive multi-partner collaboration". They highlighted the "hugely impressive results" and said the campaign was a prime example of "advertising for the social good".

Silver: 

#TogetherAgainstHate, by 4Sales for Nationwide and Wavemaker

Bronze: 

"Frank, the Gaming Zombie" by Twitch, Carat and Grey for Pringles

