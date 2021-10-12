Staff
Media Week Awards winners 2021: Media Idea – Under £250K (media owner)

The gold winner in this category is #Whamageddon, by Twitter UK for Great Ormond Street Hospital Charity.

Gold: Great Ormond Street Hospital Charity

In 2020 during the pandemic, Great Ormond Street Hopital’s annual Christmas fundraising campaign was dealt a blow – volunteers were unable to collect donations on Britain's streets, in hospitals or at railway stations. This situation was compounded by the fact that many charity appeals were competing for attention during the festive season.

A community of people on Twitter were playing a game called #Whamageddon. The aim is to go as long as possible without hearing Wham’s classic festive song Last Christmas before midnight on 24 December. It inspired GOSH to come up with the following: if you get "Whammed", donate to Great Ormond Street Hospital and they’ll give it to someone special… (special… special…)

With the target audience being parents who could relate to the charity’s work with children, #Whamaggedon also perfectly tapped into their nostalgia of the 1980s when Last Christmas was a hit. The campaign, delivered on a limited budget, over-performed and far exceeded expectations. It was the most successful Twitter campaign in the charity’s history and raised awareness of GOSH among new groups of people.

The judges said this was a great idea that was "executed brilliantly with strong results", and that it "tapped into a moment and the nostalgia of yesteryear's pop era".

Silver: 

"The ad break we never expected to be in", by ITV for The British Heart Foundation

Bronze: 

"A Trio of Teatime Tales with David Walliams", by Sky Media for McCain and Family Fund

