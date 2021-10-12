Staff
Media Week Awards winners 2021: Media Idea – Launch (agency)

The gold winner is 'How Cadbury sold out of the new Twirl Orange in five minutes by treating the chocolate bars like they were Glasto tickets', by Carat for Mondelez.

Gold: Cadbury
For the launch of Twirl Orange, Cadbury wanted to target the notoriously hard-to-reach Gen Z. With everything from concerts to social gatherings postponed due to the pandemic, consumers were placing a disproportionate importance on life’s little pleasures. Cadbury recognised that Twirl Orange could be something to get excited about.

It treated the new Twirl Orange like Glastonbury tickets and created the world’s first pre-sale for a 69p chocolate bar. The release date was announced on Twitter, with people asked to tweet @CadburyUK with the hashtag #twirlorangepresale. This placed people in a digital queue, giving them the chance to purchase the new Twirl for 69p. Those in line were sent an automated branded message on Twitter that told them their position, being regularly updated the closer they got to the front. These were then shared organically by those in the queue.

Recipients were sent their bar in the post along with personalised collectables congratulating them on being lucky. They took photos of themselves and shared it on their social feeds.

Judges said this "was a very smart campaign, with results that speak for themselves", and that it "demonstrated innovation and creativity to reach a young audience, with great tone to the submission and clear tangible results".

Silver: 

"The launch of PS5", by MediaCom with TfL, Diva Agency and Red Consultancy for PlayStation

Bronze: 

"Launching the UK's biggest ever start-up", by Goodstuff Communications for Cazoo

