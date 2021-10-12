Staff
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Media Week Awards winners 2021: Media Idea – Launch (media owner)

The gold winner in this category is ‘Pick for Britain' with Waitrose & Partners, by ITV.

Gold: 'Pick for Britain'
Gold: 'Pick for Britain'

In summer 2020, Covid-19 stopped travel in its tracks: with none of the usual migrant workforce to pick the harvest, the supermarket shelves were emptying fast. While there was plenty of food in the fields, there was no-one to harvest it.

The idea was to revive the celebrated "Land Army" campaign from the Second World War, which had kept the nation fed. This led to the launch of a new Land Army-inspired campaign, to mobilise 70,000 volunteers to help with the harvests and put food on the supermarket shelves.

The campaign involved a collaboration between the NFU, Defra, Waitrose, Adam & Eve/DDB, MG OMD, Wonderhood Studios and ITV, overseeing a three-stage plan. Experts, editorial and airtime were used to encourage and inspire, via ITV’s This Morning show. A volunteer recruitment drive was run across ITV, the ITV Hub, social and CRM, while an emotive black-and-white commercial invoking memories of the effort of the Land Army during the war was produced, with volunteers signing up to a special recruitment website.

To thank all those involved, a documentary featured on primetime ITV, following the volunteers’ stories and fronted by Alan Titchmarsh, Amanda Owen and Angelica Bell. The show highlighted an extraordinary “Summer on the farm”, one where the nation had come together and mirrored the amazing endeavours of the original Land Army of 1939-45.

Judges said the campaign connected to viewers’ emotions and achieved great reach, not only through the campaign but also through further earned media. They added: “There was a great response from volunteers and a strong use of ITV’s owned channels and assets. A great example of collaboration.”

Silver: 

"Four Nine's New Year's Revolution", by Jungle Creations for Four Nine

Bronze: 

"Samsung 21 moments campaign", by Bauer Media for Samsung

Take me back to the Media Week Awards winners list

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now