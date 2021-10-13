Media Week Awards winners 2021: Media Innovation

The ritual of giving an egg as a gift at Easter was in long-term decline as the tradition lacked relevance and excitement and was seen as an occasion for children. Easter is also normally a time when the family comes together. In 2021, a year into lockdown, social sentiment tracking showed the mood of the nation was at an all-time low.

Cadbury wanted to get the buzz back and turned its focus on the "hider" of eggs rather than the receiver. The Cadbury Worldwide Hide was a bespoke digital platform powered by Google. Consumers across the nation were encouraged to hide an Easter egg anywhere in the world for a loved one using it. This digital experience was all about encouraging the nation to hide an egg in a bid to bring back the spirit and buzz of giving at Easter.

The person giving the egg as a gift was then prompted to write a series of personalised clues to help the receiver find the hidden egg. The hider was given two options; either buy an egg from the Cadbury Easter range that their loved one would physically receive once they found the egg, or send a virtual egg without needing to make a purchase. Once the platform achieved momentum, TV and out of home, with a clear call to action, encouraged visits to the site.

Judges said the campaign demonstrated "great innovation", connecting with the target audience in an authentic way.



