Media Week Awards winners 2021: Media Leader of the Year

Rob Pierre, co-founder and CEO of Jellyfish, which describes itself as a ‘digital partner’ to some of the world's leading brands, has grown an average of 45% annually over the last eight years and recorded significant revenue in 2020. The business, launched by Pierre in 2005, has 2250 employees across 40 global offices.

Over the course of the last year, Pierre has spearheaded a number of initiatives, including free digital marketing training for those on furlough, providing support to the industry and the wider community. Face-to-face courses were shifted to virtual classrooms and opened up to all, with Jellyfish donating over £8.5m of training during lockdown.

Despite the pandemic, Pierre pursued ambitious growth plans, with Jellyfish expanding in Latin America in October 2020 through two acquisitions. The agency has since made a further five acquisitions, expanding its depth of expertise, capabilities, and geographical reach.

Pierre also furthered Jellyfish’s commitment to diversity and inclusion, launching employee resource groups, including Jellyfish in Colour, SheUnit, and Parents and Pride, aimed at helping individuals to connect and to ensure every voice has the opportunity to be heard and amplified.

Judges said that under Pierre’s leadership, the agency’s performance had been ‘outstanding in the face of challenging times’. They praised the global training initiative for those on furlough, the agency’s commitment to DEI and the strong business results.

Finalists:

Natalie Cummins, chief executive officer, Zenith

Julian Lloyd-Evans, chief revenue officer, Dennis Group

Nadine Young, chief executive officer, Starcom

Dominic Carter, group chief commercial officer, News UK

Kate Rowlinson, chief executive officer, UK, MediaCom UK

Serhat Ekinci, managing director, Unite, Omnicom Media Group

