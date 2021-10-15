Media Week Awards winners 2021: Research Insight

In January 2021 Global ran Lego’s first audio campaign; a fully integrated digital audio and podcast partnership to position Lego adult sets as a way of bringing ‘Joyful Focus’ during the lockdown at the start of the year.

Lego had never used audio before, so Global had just one opportunity to show that the medium could work for such a visual product. It provided a research study to demonstrate not just audio’s impact on the overall campaign but also the contribution each audio element made.

Three different ads were produced for Lego to support their car, architecture, and art-themed sets. Using listener data, audience segments of listeners were created that had interests in these categories and then they were cross-referenced against lifestyle statements to see if they were passionate about mindfulness, creativity and connection. These audience groups were then targeted with the Lego copy most relevant to their interests across different digital audio touchpoints.

The campaign outperformed benchmarks for all the metrics tested. Judges said: “This research study was innovative in its approach. It delivered upon the challenge laid down by Lego and ultimately led to an increase in spend in the audio medium.”



Silver:

'The Generation Factor' by Mail Metro Media

Bronze:

'Addressing the attention challenge and building a new value system for our clients' by Dentsu in partnership with Lumen & TVision

