Media Week Awards winners 2021: Rising Star (agency)

Andy Ankrah started at Merkle as a technical web analytics consultant, progressing through to his current role, where he leads a division of 28 people. Last year, he founded Merkle’s UK Customer Experience Optimisation practice, in response to the challenges presented by a new partnership. His team has been responsible for designing customer data/experience platform solutions and aligning cross-channel programmes for CX management.

Ankrah and his team have also led global rollouts of new technology for some of Merkle’s biggest clients, strengthening the agency’s share of market and enabling clients to achieve data-driven, relevant and personally-informed experiences across advertising, marketing, service and e-commerce.

Ankrah has not rested on his laurels, and is now working on building a technology consulting practice within the strategy team, with the aim of accelerating Merkle’s customer experience management vision. Ankrah wants the agency to be seen as trusted advisors in articulating CXM needs.

Judges said that Ankrah ‘has taken challenges head on and turned them into solutions,’ and that he is ‘unquestionably at the forefront of technology and how the industry is pivoting.’

They singled out the fact that he was ‘trusted to set up his own teams within the business very quickly within his time at Merkle’ and the fact that he showed ‘ability to transition’.

Highly Commended:

Emily Trenouth, head of influencer marketing, MediaCom UK



Finalists:

Zeynep Arat, strategy director, Essence UK

Jessica Taylor, data strategy associate director, Essence UK

Ronil Rawal, associate planning director, OMD UK

George Goldberg, advanced insight manager & data engineer, Hearts & Science

Take me back to the Media Week Awards winners list