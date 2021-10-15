Media Week Awards winners 2021: Rising Star (media owner)

At music video network Vevo, Cassandra McDonald is responsible for all non-US markets, ensuring Vevo has sufficient data on each market and analysing performance in every country across the UK, EMEA and APAC. This extends to growing Vevo’s OTT distribution worldwide, using data and insights to make Vevo a more intelligent proposition for distribution partners, such as Samsung TV Plus, NetRange, Foxxum and Pluto TV.

McDonald is also committed to advancing DE&I and is driving cultural change at Vevo, inspiring management and her colleagues to support the next generation of talent. She is a founding member of Vevo’s Cultural Connections committee which was established to ensure the company continues to be an inclusive and progressive workplace.

She is also passionate about giving back to her local community, and is a school governor sitting on the finance committee, overseeing budget, marketing, fundraising, procurement and pay. She is also a SEND governor, ensuring all children with special educational needs and disabilities are supported through their education.

Judges said that McDonald’s work “is clearly best in class and has found answers to a lot of questions that have been needed for a long time” and said she had taken “the initiative for the benefit of the industry to prove the value of connected TV.”

Finalists:

Meredith Nissen, account director, UK, Spotify Advertising

Siobhan McDade, brand development director, Jungle Creations

Jenny Shevlin, planning director, Reach Solutions

Take me back to the Media Week Awards winners list