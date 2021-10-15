Staff
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Media Week Awards winners 2021: Rising Star (media owner)

The winner in this category is Cassandra McDonald, senior research manager, Vevo.

Rising star: Cassandra McDonald
Rising star: Cassandra McDonald

At music video network Vevo, Cassandra McDonald is responsible for all non-US markets,  ensuring Vevo has sufficient data on each market and analysing performance in every country across the UK, EMEA and APAC. This extends to growing Vevo’s OTT distribution worldwide, using data and insights to make Vevo a more intelligent proposition for distribution partners, such as Samsung TV Plus, NetRange, Foxxum and Pluto TV.

McDonald is also committed to advancing DE&I and is driving cultural change at Vevo, inspiring management and her colleagues to support the next generation of talent. She is a founding member of Vevo’s Cultural Connections committee which was established to ensure the company continues to be an inclusive and progressive workplace. 

She is also passionate about giving back to her local community, and is a school governor sitting on the finance committee, overseeing budget, marketing, fundraising, procurement and pay. She is also a SEND governor, ensuring all children with special educational needs and disabilities are supported through their education.

Judges said that McDonald’s work “is clearly best in class and has found answers to a lot of questions that have been needed for a long time” and said she had taken “the initiative for the benefit of the industry to prove the value of connected TV.”

Finalists:

Meredith Nissen, account director, UK, Spotify Advertising

Siobhan McDade, brand development director, Jungle Creations

Jenny Shevlin, planning director, Reach Solutions

Take me back to the Media Week Awards winners list

 

 

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now