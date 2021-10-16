Media Week Awards winners 2021: Sales Team of the Year

Judges said that 4Sales was ‘once again, leading the industry to drive creativity, innovation and make a positive impact on society’ and praised the team’s ‘innovation in product, services and initiative and clarity of strategy.’

In 2020, 4Sales introduced new leadership and shifted its operating structure to become more focused on client needs. Its commercial strategy focused on driving the digital side of the business and finding new routes to grow and diversify advertising income. 4Sales’ products include Brandm4tch, a data-matching solution enabling brands to utilise first-party data to target on All 4. In 2020, it launched 4Studio, a division focused on delivering high-quality social-first content to its engaged audiences across Channel 4-branded accounts on social media.

On the commercial creative front, there were bespoke ad break takeovers such as the second instalment of #TogetherAgainstHate with Nationwide, making 91% of Channel 4 viewers think differently about how they treat customer service staff. 4Sales has also strived to be recognised as the most progressive commercial partner to work with and last December, it delivered the first ad break ever to unite almost the entire supermarket sector to stand in solidarity with Sainsbury’s, following racist reaction to the supermarket’s Christmas commercial featuring a Black family. The resulting campaign - #StandAgainstRacism, created huge social buzz and raised massive awareness for the issue.



Finalists:

Spotify UK&I Sales, Spotify

Blis UK Sales Team, Blis

Twitter UK

Reach Solution, Reach

Sky Media

