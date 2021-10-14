Media Week Awards winners 2021: Small Collaboration – Under £250K

The British Heart Foundation (BHF) had no plans to advertise during Euro 2020. But following the shocking collapse of Denmark footballer, Christian Eriksen on the pitch, the charity collaborated with a number of partners across an intense 72 hours to create and deliver a powerful contextual media moment on how CPR can save lives.

ITV made a 40-second slot available even though there was no no live campaign, no existing ad and no media budget. But with negotiation on the TV spot complete, the BHF, ITV, Saatchi & Saatchi and PHD worked together on a “help save lives, by learning CPR”, with the resulting ad broadcast just three days later.

‘The ad break we never expected to be in’ featured a voiceover by Vinnie Jones highlighting the importance of knowing how to administer CPR, and was seen live by 1.6m viewers. Visits to the BHF’s ‘How to save a life’ website increased significantly.

Judges said the campaign was ‘very astute, well aligned and reactive, demonstrating agility and drive to go from concept to reality so quickly and in such a broadcast medium. It was an example of exceptional collaboration, simple yet effective.’



Silver:

#StandAgainstRacism by Channel 4 with Sainsbury's, Aldi, Asda, Co-op, Iceland, Lidl, M&S, Tesco and Waitrose & Partners

Bronze:

'Land of Independents' by AMS Media, Crossmedia, Goodstuff, Republic of Media, The Specialist Works, The7Stars, Total Media with 10 other indie media agencies, Creature, countless media owners and several intermediaries

Take me back to the Media Week Awards winners list