Media Week Awards winners 2023: Small Collaboration – Under £250k

The gold winner in this category is "The Last Photo" by the7stars, Adam & Eve/DDB, Sky, Channel4, DCM, Pearl & Dean, Teads, Unruly, JC Decaux, Hammersons, CityAM, NewsUK, ESI, Future, Daily Express, Daily Mirror, Daily Star, MailMetroMedia and Bauer for CALM x ITV.

by Staff