Media Week UK 30 under 30 launches for 2021

Annual awards showcase young stars of media.

Campaign: awards will highlight figures to watch within the media industry.
Campaign's annual talent search, Media Week 30 Under 30, for the rising stars of UK commercial media has launched.

The talent search aims to recognise the industry's emerging stars, showcase their achievements and reward the passion, creativity and brilliance that makes them figures to watch within the media industry.

Media Week 30 Under 30 is open to media professionals, including those working at a brand, media agency, media owner or another company in the media ecosystem. 

Applicants have to submit a written entry and must be aged under 30 on 17 June 2021.

The early bird deadline for entries is 31 March with the final deadline on 14 April.

This year, Campaign has added a Newcomer category, for under-30s who have been in full-time employment in media roles for no more than three years but already warrant appreciation for their talent.

Successful entrants will be highlighted in a feature in the July edition of Campaign.

The winners will also be invited to judge the flagship Media Week Awards 2021, following on from last year when the 2020 winners took part in the Zoom judging alongside more senior leaders from across the industry.

Find out more at the Media Week 30 Under 30 website.

