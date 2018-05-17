Media360: how can the industry 'reimagine advertising'?

The theme of the conference was ‘Reimagining Advertising PLC’. With an unprecedented shift happening in the world of advertising, Campaign asked several speakers at the two-day event how the industry can overcome the challenges posed by this change.

Mark Evans, marketing director at Direct Line, said that "the biggest problem we face is that the world’s gone mad in terms of short term fixation, and lost sight of the art of long term brand building. Everyone is so fixated on short term metrics… so I think the biggest challenge we’ve got is to make sure we continue to represent long term brand building into the conversation."

Sarah Golding, chief executive and partner of The & Partnership London, explained before her panel on "reinventing the agency model" that "the industry and clients need to be brave, and we need to embrace change".

She went on to say this "shouldn’t be hard because as an industry we’ve always been about great innovation. Innovation that we’ve used to re-invent our client’s businesses and our clients brands. We need to turn that creativity on ourselves and re-think the way in which we’re set up".