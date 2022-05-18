MediaCom appoints Susana Tsui Fitzpatrick as chief growth officer

MediaCom UK has appointed Susana Tsui Fitzpatrick as its first UK chief growth officer.

Fitzpatrick joins from Cambridge Creative, where she was a business transformation consultant.

Prior to that, she was president of Southeast Asia for Tatler Asia, where she launched ecommerce platforms TheTatlerBar.com and Tatler Unlisted.

Fitzpatrick’s list of experience also includes chief executive of media at The Parent Inc, regional chief operating officer at OgilvyOne, Asia Pacific, chief executive of PHD, Asia Pacific, and group chief executive of Dentsu China.

During her career, Fitzpatrick has worked on global brands such as LVMH, HSBC, Unilever and Volkswagen.

In her new role, Fitzpatrick will lead new business growth and report directly to Kate Rowlinson, UK chief executive at MediaCom. She will also work closely with managing partner and head of business development James Hyams.

Rowlinson said: “We’re seeing good growth at MediaCom already this year and Susana will help to supercharge this.

“Her experience and expertise put us in a great position to continue our successful 2022 and beyond.”

Fitzpatrick’s appointment follows MediaCom’s merger with Essence, which she described as “only just the beginning” for the agency. She will be responsible for creating growth with the new proposition.

She added: “From the get-go, I immediately saw MediaCom’s ambition to continue being a leader in the industry, all the while adding to its arsenal through the introduction of new technology-driven practices, divisions and ways of working that address the challenges in the industry."

The merged agency will officially begin operating under its new name – EssenceMediacom – in January 2023, with global chief executive Nick Lawson having already revealed the make-up of his new global leadership team.