MediaCom claims industry first with Amazon Alexa interactive game

MediaCom is claiming an ad industry first by being the first media agency to use voice technology to create an interactive story.

In partnership with Code Computerlove, the Manchester-based digital agency in which MediaCom bought a majority stake in 2016, MediaCom and Save the Children have created Mica’s Moon School, a choose-your-adventure game powered by Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant.

The interactive story is narrated by Dominic West, star of The Wire and The Affair, and allows listeners to choose the path Mica the bear makes during its journey to Earth and includes real-life stories of children supported by Save the Children. The bear takes the skills learned from these children back to its moon school.

It was created by Duncan Bloor, Ami-Lea Doran and Barney Scott at Code ComputerLove, and Joanne Brenner, James Barnett and Hannah Quigley at MediaCom.

Georgina Lavender, senior brand manager at Save the Children, said: "Our Mica’s Moon School activity in partnership with Code and MediaCom allows us to utilise a new digital channel to build our brand awareness and share inspirational stories of children that Save the Children has worked with."