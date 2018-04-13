MediaCom extends lead as biggest media agency in UK

Sky: it works with the UK's largest media shop

The other agencies in the top four remained unchanged despite third place Carat dropping by 15.7%. MEC, which this year merged with ninth placed Maxus to create Wavemaker, was at the number 4 spot.

Of all the agencies in the top 10, PHD enjoyed the biggest proportionate growth – its billings increased by 52.6% to £524.4m and it rose four places up the table from number 10 to number 6.

Zenith experienced the biggest drop of the top 10 agencies – its billings fell 24% to £453.23m.

Elsewhere in the top 20, The7stars consolidated its position as the largest independent with growth of 15.2% but remained at number 12. Goodstuff Communications grew 25.3% year on year to take it over the £100m mark for the first time. There were also significant increases for Starcom, Blue 449, Initiative and M/six.