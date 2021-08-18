MediaCom, Global, Channel 4 and ITV lead Media Week Awards shortlists

Global, Channel 4 and ITV are the leading media owners shortlisted at the Media Week Awards, which saw 60% more companies enter than last year.

The rise in organisations and entries indicate an industry that has largely recovered from the Covid-19 pandemic's impact.

Radio and outdoor giant Global racked up 13 shortlisted entries, Channel 4 scored 13 and ITV is shortlisted 12 times.

Channel 4 features in the shortlist for Sales Team of the Year alongside teams at Blis, Reach Solutions, Sky Media, Spotify and Twitter.

MediaCom is the most shortlisted media agency this year, scooping 18 nominations, followed by Manning Gottlieb OMD (with 11), and OMD UK and PHD (nine each).

The Omnicom Media Group trio are all up for Media Agency of the Year, alongside Initiative, Starcom and Zenith.

Shortlists for the Media Leader of the Year and Trade Body Research categories will be revealed at a later date.

The Media Week Awards are judged by 100 industry leaders and co-chaired by MG OMD chief executive Natalie Bell and Twitter managing director Dara Nasr.

This year’s event is sponsored by Clear Channel, Finecast, Hearst, Mail Metro Media, Radiocentre and Reach.

The gala event will take place at the JW Marriott Grosvenor House London on Park Lane on Thursday 21 October.

The full shortlists

Agency Media Idea: Budget Under £250k

"Be right back world" by Craft Media London, G-Force by Goodstuff Communications and Wax/On for The Body Shop

"Toast & jam" by Goodstuff Communications for Yorkshire Tea

"Launch Berocca Boost" by MediaCom with Global, Say It Now, MullenLowe and A Million Ads for Berocca

"Big Flipz Game Dropz" by Manning Gottlieb OMD for Pladis

"Google x Time Out Black Pound Day" by OMD UK for Google

"The ad break we never expected to be in" by PHD for British Heart Foundation

"Bringing the past back to life" by the7stars for Ancestry

Agency Media Idea: Budget of £250k-£1m

"Unseen kingdoms" by Craft Media for The Body Shop

"Sunday night switch off" by Goodstuff Communications and Channel 4 for Eve Sleep

"Britain’s best neighbours" by MediaCom for Halifax (Lloyds Banking Group)

"Lockdown lines" by MediaCom

"VW ID.3 – eating pollution" by PHD for Volkswagen UK

"Addressing the 'no fixed address' problem" by PHD for HSBC UK

"Turning swearing, racism and death threats into mutual respect" by Wavemaker UK for Nationwide Building Society

Agency Media Idea: Budget Over £1m

"Cadbury worldwide hide" by Carat for Cadbury (Mondelez International)

"Dentsu draws the line against malaria to help end it for good" by iProspect for Malaria No More UK

"The launch of PS5" by MediaCom with Transport for London, Diva Agency and Red Consultancy for Sony PlayStation

"ONS Census 2021" by Manning Gottlieb OMD for HM Government

"V Festival" by Manning Gottlieb OMD for Virgin Media

"McDonald’s family fun hub" by OMD UK for McDonald’s

"#LooksLikeGuinness" by PHD for Guinness (Diageo)

"How KFC (temporarily) paused the world’s most inappropriate end line" by ITV, Channel 4, Sky, Finecast, JCDecaux, Clear Channel, Global, Ocean Outdoor, Metro, Evening Standard, News UK, Associated, The Telegraph, Reach Solutions, LadBible, Mail Metro Media, Teads, Captify, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok and YouTube for KFC and Mindshare UK

Agency Media Idea: Launch

"How Cadbury sold out of the new Twirl Orange in 5 minutes by treating the chocolate bars like they were Glasto tickets" by Carat for Cadbury Twirl Orange (Mondelez International)

"Launching the UK's biggest ever start up" by Goodstuff Communications for Cazoo

"Appreciate your locals" by MediaCom for The Coca-Cola Company

"My Viv" by MediaCom for Ann Summers

"The launch of PS5" by MediaCom with Transport for London, Diva Agency and Red Consultancy for Sony PlayStation

"It's a Sin" by OMD UK for Channel 4

"VW ID.3 – eating pollution" by PHD for Volkswagen UK

Best Use of Audio

"Heart toddler trax" by Global, VCCP and The Fourth Angel for Organix

"Actionable audio ads" by Global with Say It Now, MediaCom and A Million Ads for Berocca

"Little helps day" by MediaCom, Bauer, Global and Wireless for Tesco

"Covid-19 tiering" by Manning Gottlieb OMD for HM Government

"How to stay nuts about Christmas despite being in ‘tiers’" by Starcom for KP Nuts

"Launching the Samsung Galaxy S21: 21 moments to be happy" by Starcom (One Publicis Team Samsung) for Samsung

"Radio saved this video star" by Wavemaker UK for Netflix

Best Use of Content: Budget Under £250k

"Channel 4 & Dove Hair presents ‘Hair power: me and my afro’" by 4Sales for Dove Hair and Unilever Entertainment

"Heart toddler trax" by Global, VCCP and The Fourth Angel for Organix

"Data-led content wins at the speed of NHS emergency services" by Performics at Starcom for Domino’s

"Hungry for lockdown love" by UM for Just Eat

"Changing perceptions of Barbie? It's doll's play" by UM for Barbie (Mattel)

"Gaming in lockdown pays dividends for kids" by Zenith for NatWest

"£9k for Zoom: what’s the value of university in a pandemic?" by Zenith for NatWest

Best Use of Content: Budget Over £250k

"Home Office police recruitment & Channel 4 – untold: the police" by 4Sales and Manning Gottlieb OMD for Home Office

"Unseen kingdoms" by Craft Media for The Body Shop

"By your side" by MediaCom, MailOnline and ITN for Lloyds Banking Group

"McDonald’s family fun hub" by OMD UK for McDonald’s

"McDonald's reassurance" by OMD UK for McDonald’s

"Mars & the girl who built a rocket" by The Kite Factory for WaterAid

"Frank, the gaming zombie" by Twitch for Pringles

Best Use of Data for Audience Buying

"If we can spot it, we can bish bash bosh it" by Blis and Mindshare UK for Lifebuoy (Unilever)

"PIBs vs BPDs (bottles per day): delivering outcomes-driven TV at scale" by Hearts & Science for Yakult

"Joyful focus" by Initiative for Lego

"Reaching Starbucks customers in lockdown with anonymised mobile data" by MiQ and Havas Media Group for Starbucks

"Winning the UK’s race for freedom" by Performics at Starcom for Asics

"Settling the biggest debate in search marketing" by Spark Foundry UK for Asda

"Managing customer data to build a brand" by Starcom and Digitas for Samsung

Econometrics

"Developing a 6th sense for Virgin Money" by MFUSE for Virgin Money

"Modelling a unicorn" by the7stars for Gousto

"Real-time econometric creative decisioning" by UM for Imodium (Johnson & Johnson)

Small Collaboration: Budget under £250K

"The land of independents" by AMS Media, Cross Media, Goodstuff Communications, Republic of Media, The Specialist Works, the7stars, Total Media, 10 other indie media agencies, Creature, countless media owners and several intermediaries

"The ad break we never expected to be in" by ITV and Saatchi & Saatchi for British Heart Foundation

"Launch Berocca Boost" by MediaCom with Global, Say It Now, MullenLowe and A Million Ads for Berocca

"Wolf Blass Wednesdays" by MediaCom and Deliveroo for Wolf Blass (Treasury Wine Estates)

"#StandAgainstRacism" by Sainsbury's, Aldi, Asda, Co-op, Iceland, Lidl, Marks & Spencer, Tesco and Waitrose & Partners for Sainsbury's

"I May Destroy You" by The Face and Gal-dem for BBC

"Always forward" by the7stars and Book of Man for H&M

Large Collaboration: Budget over £250K

"Cosmopolitan Home Made & Wake The Bear x NatWest: empowering millions of women to create positive long-term financial habits for life" by Hearst UK and Wake The Bear for NatWest

"Pick for Britain" by ITV, Manning Gottlieb OMD, Waitrose & Partners, National Farmers' Union, Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs, Wonderhood Studios and Adam & Eve/DDB for Waitrose & Partners

"The launch of PS5" by MediaCom with Transport for London, Diva Agency and Red Consultancy for Sony PlayStation

"Britain's best neighbours" by MediaCom, Reach, Global, New Commercial Arts and Grayling for Halifax (Lloyds Banking Group)

"ONS Census 2021" by Manning Gottlieb OMD, ITV, Channel 4, Sky, Channel 5 and S4C for HM Government

"NHS BT plasma donation" by Manning Gottlieb OMD, NHS Blood and Transplant, Sky and BT for NHS Blood and Transplant

"Candy Crush All Stars tournament" by Talon, Global and King for Kind (Activision Blizzard)

Long-Term Media Strategy

"Fighting the fatbergs one nudge at a time" by Hearts & Science for Thames Water

"Truth Project, no one left behind" by Manning Gottlieb OMD for HM Government

"The long journey from the Christmas cheeseboard to the summer picnic blanket" by Spark Foundry UK for Boursin

"Where you shop matters" by Starcom, Saatchi & Saatchi and Digitas for Visa

"From performance to brand building – a story of growth for David Lloyd Leisure" by The Kite Factory for David Lloyd Leisure

"Saving NatWest £3.6m… in student railcards!!!" by Zenith for NatWest

Media Agency of the Year

Initiative

Manning Gottlieb OMD

OMD UK

PHD

Starcom

Zenith

Media Brand of the Year

4Studio

LadBible Group

Time Out

Times Radio

Media Creativity

"Tesco & I'm a Celebrity: banishing the naughty list!" by ITV for Tesco

"British Heart Foundation: the ad no-one expected to make" by ITV and PHD for British Heart Foundation

"The launch of PS5" by MediaCom with Transport for London, Diva Agency and Red Consultancy for Sony PlayStation

"Organ donation" by Manning Gottlieb OMD for HM Government

"Google x Time Out Black Pound Day" by OMD UK for Google

"Addressing the 'no fixed address' problem" by PHD for HSBC UK

"Frank, the gaming zombie" by Twitch for Pringles

Media Innovation

"BRANDM4TCH: the first cookieless data matching broadcaster product" by 4Sales for multiple brands

"Cadbury worldwide hide" by Carat for Cadbury (Mondelez International)

"Colour picker" by MediaCom for Dulux

"Launch Berocca Boost" by MediaCom with Global, Say It Now, MullenLowe and A Million Ads for Berocca

"CFlight: the long-awaited solution" by Sky Media

"Web attribution: attributing the true picture of TV advertising" by Sky Media

"Guaranteed sales, or pay nothing. That's Innovation" by Zenith for Laphroaig (Edrington)

Media Owner Media Idea: Budget Under £250k

"Magic eurosong – Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga" by Bauer Media for Netflix

"Heart toddler trax" with Organix by Global, VCCP and The Fourth Angel for Organix

"Take 10 to play: Immediate Media, Lego Duplo & Initiative" by Immediate Media for Lego Duplo

"British Heart Foundation: the ad no-one expected to make" by ITV for British Heart Foundation

"Giving para football premier treatment" by Reach Solutions and Essence for BT

"A trio of teatime tales with David Walliams" by Sky Media for McCain and Family Fund

"#Whamageddon" by Twitter UK for Great Ormond Street Hospital Charity

Media Owner Media Idea: Budget of £250k-£1m

"#TogetherAgainstHate" by 4Sales for Nationwide and Wavemaker

"Pick for Britain with Waitrose & Partners" by ITV for Waitrose & Partners

"Play day: how LadBible Group marked the biggest moment of the decade in gaming with a nationwide day off" by LadBible Group for Sony PlayStation

"News UK & Range Rover" by News UK for Range Rover

"Supporting a grieving nation" by Reach and Carat for Co-op Funeralcare

"Frank, the gaming zombie" by Twitch for Pringles

Media Owner Media Idea: Budget Over £1m

"EA Sports Fifa 21: winners of the 2020 Diversity in Advertising Award" by 4Sales for EA Sports, M/SIX and Adam & Eve/DDB

"Tesco & I'm a Celebrity: banishing the naughty list!" by ITV for Tesco

"Bring on the V Festival" by ITV for Virgin Media

"WW and This Morning wellness" by ITV for WW

"ITV Eat them to defeat them" by ITV Media for Veg Power

"Feeding Britain" by Mail Metro Media for Tesco and MediaCom

Media Owner Media Idea: Launch

"Samsung 21 moments campaign" by Bauer Media for Samsung

"Pick for Britain" by ITV for Waitrose & Partners

"Four Nine's new year's revolution" by Jungle Creations for Four Nine

Research Insight

"Addressing the attention challenge and building a new value system for our clients" by Dentsu with Lumen and TVision

"Listening to Lego with Global and On Device Research" by Global and On Device Research for Lego

"Lighting up the darkest hours" by Goodstuff Communications for Samaritans

"From psychology to psychographics" by Goodstuff Communications for GambleAware

"The generation factor" by Mail Metro Media

"Inspiration nation: stop interrupting, start inspiring" by Pinterest for Pinterest (in partnership with Sparkler Consulting)

"How to increase your social intelligence" by Wavemaker UK

Rising Star: Agency

Andy Ankrah, senior director, head of technology consulting, Merkle

Zeynep Arat, strategy director, Essence

George Goldberg, advanced insight manager and data engineer, Hearts & Science

Ronil Rawal, associate planning director, OMD UK

Jessica Taylor, data strategy associate director, Essence

Emily Trenouth, head of influencer marketing, MediaCom UK

Rising Star: Media Owner

Siobhan McDade, brand development director, Jungle Creations

Cassandra McDonald, senior research manager, Vevo

Meredith Nissen, account director, Spotify Advertising

Jenny Shevlin, planning director, Reach Solutions

Sales Team of the Year

4Sales

Blis UK sales team

Reach Solutions

Sky Media

Spotify UK and Ireland sales

Twitter UK

