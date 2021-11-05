MediaCom, Google and Specsavers to speak at Campaign’s ‘brand and performance’ event

How can brands bring together brand-building and performance marketing in an integrated way for optimal results?

That is the question that will be answered at Campaign's next breakfast briefing event, "Bridging the brand v performance divide: combining fame and first-party data", in partnership with MediaCom in Manchester on 18 November.

Representatives from top brands, including Ice Lolly, Pentland and Specsavers, will be speaking, as well as leaders from Google, ITV and MediaCom.

The breakfast at the Everyman Cinema St John's is the first Campaign event in Manchester since the pandemic and follows the magazine's successful inaugural breakafast event in the city in 2019.

The briefing will explore how marketers can bridge the brand and performance divide by looking at:

Aligning front-facing campaigns with behind-the-scenes metrics

The future landscape of media planning and buying

Adjusting your marketing strategy to excel in a cookie-less world

This will include a deeper dive into whether brands have become too performance-focused at the expense of brand marketing; the balance between short and long term effectiveness; the role of brand fame; and adapting to a cookieless world.

The event will feature a mix of case studies, panels and fireside chats aimed at Manchester's advertising and media industry, which has seen strong growth because of the rise of online and disruptor brands.

Speakers include:

Jo Baker, industry head, agency (WPP), Google

Simon Breckon, brand director, Ellesse and Kickers (Pentland)

Geoff De Burca, chief strategy officer, MediaCom UK

Nicola Marsh, managing director, MediaCom North & Google Practice UK

Nick Henthorn, sales director, InfoSum

Luke Norman, head of digital, Specsavers

Jason Spencer, business development director, ITV

Arvind Hickman, media editor, Campaign

Gideon Spanier, UK editor-in-chief, Campaign

