MediaCom and ITV lead nominations for Media Week Awards 2019

MediaCom, OMD and PHD are the leading media agencies and ITV, Channel 4 and Digital Cinema Media are the top media owners to be shortlisted for the Media Week Awards 2019.

MediaCom, last year’s winner of media agency of the year, has topped the nominations with 20 entries – ahead of OMD UK and PHD on 11 each.

All three agencies are competing for agency of the year against Initiative, Manning Gottlieb OMD and the7stars.

ITV has topped the media owner nominations with 10 shortlisted entries ahead of Channel 4 and Digital Cinema Media with six each.

The three media owners are all contenders for sales team of the year against last year’s winner, The Guardian, and Mail Metro Media and Twitter.

Other top awards include media brand of the year, for which there are seven shortlisted entries – Hearst UK’s Country Living, Channel 4’s diversity in advertising award, Digital Cinema Media, the Evening Standard, ITV’s More than TV branding, Reach and Twitter.

The shortlist for another major award, media leader of the year, in partnership with The Lighthouse Company, the executive search company, will be announced later this week.

The Media Week Awards, the most prestigious awards in UK commercial media, recognise innovation, creativity and business impact.

Andrew Stephens, founding partner of Goodstuff Communications, and Ella Dolphin, the chief executive of Stylist Group, are co-chairs of judges for the Media Week Awards 2019.

More than 70 industry leaders will take part in the second round of judging in September. The black-tie awards dinner is at Grosvenor House on 10 October.

The full shortlist is published at https://www.mediaweekawards.co.uk

For more information on the shortlist and the awards dinner, contact ronni.boyle@haymarket.com or contact 020 8267 4170.

For sponsorship queries, contact rebecca.carles@haymarket.com