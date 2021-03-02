MediaCom leads the Campaign Media Awards shortlist with 19 nominations

WPP's MediaCom has the most Campaign Media Awards nominations with 19 entries on the shortlist, followed by Publicis Groupe-owned Zenith on 17.

The media owner with the most opportunities to win is publicly-owned broadcaster Channel 4 with 12 nominations, ahead of the radio, entertainment and outdoor company Global on nine.

Other media agencies high on the shortlist include the independent shop Goodstuff Communications with 13 nominations, Publicis Groupe's Spark Foundry with 12 and Omnicom-owned PHD with 10.

Natalie Cummins, chief executive at Zenith, is the chair of this year's Campaign Media Awards.

A broad range of media owners are in the running for Commercial Team of the Year including Channel 4's 4 Sales, Acast, Clear Channel UK, News UK, Hearst UK's Hearst Solutions team, and the news publisher Reach's sales arm Reach Solutions.

Vying for Agency Team of the Year are the Initiative Partnerships Team (Interpublic); MediaCom; three Omnicom teams (OMD UK Annalect Team, OMD UK Connections Planning Team, OmniGov at Manning Gottlieb OMD); and Starcom's One Publicis Team Samsung.

Six pieces of work have three chances to win including two from Zenith (Helping to Re-open London with Dettol and Transport for London, and Gaming in Lockdown Pays Dividends for Kids for NatWest); PHD's BHF: 24 hours in A&E for the British Heart Foundation; MediaCom's work on the Playstation 5 launch; Global's Heart Toddler Trax campaign for Organix; and Clap For Our Carers on Channel 4.

For full details of the shortlist and to register to watch the virtual ceremony on Wednesday 14 and Thursday 15 April visit the Campaign Media Awards website.

In 2020 Goodstuff Communications won the Grand Prix for Campaign of the Year, MediaCom won the most individual category awards, OmniGov claimed Agency Team of the Year and Reach Solutions picked up Commercial Team of the Year.