MediaCom partners Ozone Project to produce mobile ads

The offering is akin to the Stories format seen on Instagram.

Mediacom: predicts there will be demand for the format across its entire client portfolio
MediaCom has teamed up with newsbrand advertising platform The Ozone Project to produce a mobile ad offering for its clients across Ozone’s portfolio, which includes News UK, The Guardian and Reach.

The mobile offering, named Ozone Stories, borrows from the Stories format seen on Instagram, among other platforms, and will fit into Ozone’s existing ad slots.

When users tap on the ad, it will expand to fit the full screen but allow users to stay on the publisher’s site.

The idea behind the offering, powered by Stories+, is to promote multi-frame messaging next to quality content.

Initially, MediaCom will focus on delivering this service for its luxury clients, but Nick Carter, MediaCom’s digital senior associate director, said there is “no doubt this exciting new format will soon be in demand across our entire client portfolio”.

He added: “We are always looking for ways to help our clients look beyond traditional boundaries and uncover new ideas to unlock growth. The launch of Ozone Stories is a great opportunity to engage with consumers in a rich, content-led, quality-driven manner.”

Ozone’s other clients include The Telegraph, Evening Standard, The Independent, Time Out, and Bauer Media Group.

Natalie Dawson, Ozone’s strategic agency sales director, said: “As an agency [MediaCom] are always keen to find new and innovative ways to generate cut-through for their clients, and we believe the combination of this new Ozone format, our platform scale audiences, and our strictly premium, highly engaged environments will do just that.”

