MediaCom, PHD and Manning Gottlieb OMD lead 2018 Campaign Media Awards shortlist

MediaCom has 20 entries shortlisted, PHD 13, Manning Gottlieb OMD 11 and Wavemaker nine.

Channel 4, Global and The Guardian have done best of the media owners with five nominations each.

Agency Team of the Year is a battle of new and established players as stalwarts PHD and the7stars face off against Essence and Merkle Periscopix, as well as two newer kids on the block, Brainlabs and Bountiful Cow.

To add a further twist, Bountiful Cow is the new, sister agency of the7stars.

Commercial Team of the Year will see a shoot-out between Channel 4, Clear Channel, Digital Cinema Media, ESI Media, The Guardian and Primesight – with no big online platform making the cut for the team award.

There were more than 430 entries, which smashed records despite the fact that Publicis Groupe’s agencies did not take part as part of their one-year withdrawal from all awards globally.

Campaign has revamped the awards to increase the focus on innovation, strategic thinking and creativity and introduced new categories, including content strategy, social strategy and CRM and media, to reflect the fast-changing landscape and the emergence of new players.

Andrew Shebbeare, the co-founder and chief product officer of Essence, is chair of judges.

The judging is taking place during February and March, before the winners are announced on 12 April at a black-tie dinner at the Park Lane Hilton.

