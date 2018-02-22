Staff
Added 5 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

MediaCom, PHD and Manning Gottlieb OMD lead 2018 Campaign Media Awards shortlist

MediaCom, PHD and Manning Gottlieb OMD lead the nominations for the 2018 Campaign Media Awards.

MediaCom, PHD and Manning Gottlieb OMD lead 2018 Campaign Media Awards shortlist

MediaCom has 20 entries shortlisted, PHD 13, Manning Gottlieb OMD 11 and Wavemaker nine.

Channel 4, Global and The Guardian have done best of the media owners with five nominations each.

Agency Team of the Year is a battle of new and established players as stalwarts PHD and the7stars face off against Essence and Merkle Periscopix, as well as two newer kids on the block, Brainlabs and Bountiful Cow.

To add a further twist, Bountiful Cow is the new, sister agency of the7stars.

Commercial Team of the Year will see a shoot-out between Channel 4, Clear Channel, Digital Cinema Media, ESI Media, The Guardian and Primesight – with no big online platform making the cut for the team award.

There were more than 430 entries, which smashed records despite the fact that Publicis Groupe’s agencies did not take part as part of their one-year withdrawal from all awards globally.

Campaign has revamped the awards to increase the focus on innovation, strategic thinking and creativity and introduced new categories, including content strategy, social strategy and CRM and media, to reflect the fast-changing landscape and the emergence of new players.

Andrew Shebbeare, the co-founder and chief product officer of Essence, is chair of judges.

The judging is taking place during February and March, before the winners are announced on 12 April at a black-tie dinner at the Park Lane Hilton.

See the full shortlist at campaignmediaawards.com

Contact Diana Gomez about the shortlist and the awards dinner at diana.gomez@haymarket.com

Contact Rebecca Carles about commercial opportunities at rebecca.carles@haymarket.com

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now

Partner content

BRANDS
3 great ads I had nothing to do with #47 Caroline Pay on VW, Bodyform and Playstation

Promoted

February 22, 2018

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #47 Caroline Pay on VW, Bodyform and Playstation

AGENCY
What's the biggest mistake in hiring creative talent?

Promoted

February 19, 2018

What's the biggest mistake in hiring creative talent?

MEDIA
The UK's favourite YouTube ads: Nationwide's 'Sisters' beats Calvin Klein's Kardashians

Promoted

February 16, 2018

The UK's favourite YouTube ads: Nationwide's 'Sisters' beats Calvin Klein's Kardashians

MEDIA
Death of the classroom?

Promoted

February 16, 2018

Death of the classroom?