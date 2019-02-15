MediaCom, PHD, OMD, C4 and Telegraph lead Campaign Media Awards 2019 shortlist

MediaCom has picked up the highest number of nominations with 24 entries for the Campaign Media Awards 2019.

PHD received 14 nominations, OMD UK has 10 and Mindshare has nine. Goodstuff Communications, Initiative UK and Manning Gottlieb OMD are next best with six entries each on the shortlist.

Channel 4 and Telegraph Media Group lead the pack for media owners with nine nominations each.

MediaCom’s Mental Health Allies, a team set up to support the mental health of staff, and PG One, the specialist Publicis Groupe agency that looks after Procter & Gamble, are two of the six contenders on the eclectic shortlist for Agency Team of the Year.

The other contenders are Essence, PHD Manchester, OMD UK’s connections planning team and the7stars’ entertainment team.

Channel 4, Digital Cinema Media, Exterion Media, Guardian News & Media, Jungle Creations and the Telegraph are the six contenders for Commerical Team of the Year.

The shortlisted companies for Agency Team and Commerical Team of the Year will give live presentations to the judges in the coming weeks.

There were almost 400 entries for the awards, which focus on innovation, strategic thinking and creativity in media.

Campaign Media Awards 2019 judges

Caroline Foster Kenny, EMEA chief executive of IPG Mediabrands, is chair of the judges.

The Ozone Project, a joint digital display advertising platform created by Guardian Media Group, News UK, Reach and Telegraph Media Group, is a notable shortlisted entrant in the media owner product innovation category.

Adam & Eve/DDB made the shortlist four times for its work for Campaign Against Living Miserably’s "Project 84".

The winners will be announced on 27 March at a black-tie dinner at the London Hilton on Park Lane.

See the full shortlist at campaignmediaawards.com

Contact Diana Gomez about the shortlist and the awards dinner at diana.gomez@haymarket.com

Contact Rebecca Carles about commercial opportunities at rebecca.carles@haymarket.com