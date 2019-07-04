Emmet McGonagle
MediaCom promotes James Mackenzie to chief investment officer

Mackenzie replaces Phil Hall.

Mackenzie: previously head of investment
James Mackenzie has been promoted to chief investment officer at MediaCom UK following the departure of chief commercial strategy officer Phil Hall, who has moved to Ocean Outdoor

Since joining Britain’s biggest media agency from PHD UK two years ago, Mackenzie has been responsible for implementing MediaCom's new structure as head of investment, playing a key role in many of the agency's client relationships.

As chief investment officer, Mackenzie is expected to build MediaCom's relationships and partnerships with media owners to further the agency’s growth digitally.

"Jimmy is hugely knowledgeable about all aspects of trading and this, coupled with his calm and professional demeanour, has made him a huge asset for us, our clients and media partners," Josh Krichefski, chief executive of MediaCom UK, said.

"It’s a promotion that will ensure he can play a key role for us now and in the future, and I’m genuinely delighted to be announcing it."

Hall has spent 18 years at MediaCom and was regularly featured in Campaign's annual top 10 media buyers. He takes on the new role of UK co-managing director at Ocean.

